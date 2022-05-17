Driver of stolen vehicle sought

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding home suffered severe damages Wednesday evening after an uncontrolled truck crashed right into it. On May 18 at around 6:57 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado crashed into the side of a house on Cherwell Court in Redding. The driver told Redding Police Department (RPD) that he accidently hit the gas instead of the brakes while coming down the street, resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.
YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver.
Yuba City police say, a little before 6 a.m., a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop, officers say, and was last seen headed south on Garden Highway.
First responders rushed the woman who was struck to Adventist Rideout Hospital, but Yuba City police say she has since died.
The name of the woman has not been released at this point in the investigation.
Evidence found at the scene, as well as surveillance video, has led investigators to identify the suspect’s car as a 2009-2012 Honda coupe. The car will have noticeable damage to its right side, police say.
Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister filed a nine-count complaint against James Woodrow Swangler, age 26, of Portola, on May 19. The complaint consists of seven felonies, including allegations of home invasion robbery and kidnap to commit robbery, and two misdemeanor charges. If convicted, Swangler faces a life term in prison.
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a road rage incident that has led to one person being detained in Rocklin on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the Safeway parking lot near Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive.
POLICE INCIDENT – within the last 20 minutes Rocklin PD responded to an incident in the Safeway Parking Lot off of Park and Sunset. The situation is under control and there is no further threat to public safety. There will be officers in the area finishing their investigation. pic.twitter.com/sxwvKZr1GN
— rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) May 19, 2022
Rocklin police say a road rage incident occurred. No injuries were reported, however, and officers say the situation is now under control.
One person has been detained by officers.
Police say residents may see officers in the area for a little while longer as they finish their investigation.
A Plumas County jury convicted Quincy resident David Bruce Mercer, 59, on May 19 of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale. The verdict culminated a two-day jury trial. Mercer was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, when law enforcement visited Mercer’s residence on Nugget Lane in Quincy to serve arrest warrants and conduct a probation search. During the search, a deputy found over 2 ounces of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $120 and a magnetic box used to secretly transport the methamphetamine on the outside of a vehicle.
Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills last week, after reportedly being in possession of more than $1,200-worth of stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were reportedly on location at the store, investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from...
UPDATE: More information has been released and it has been shared that the suspect entered an elderly woman’s home in Quincy, masked and with a weapon, and took the woman’s car keys. Original story: Some Quincy residents were alarmed to receive a shelter in place notice this morning...
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released.
According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear.
Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s. It happened April 19, 2022 around 2:30 p.m. Police released photos of the suspects. They were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan...
QUINCY, Calif. - A home invasion suspect has been detained in Quincy, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. At about 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect was detained. There was a shelter in place in effect but it was lifted when the suspect was detained.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify suspects in what appears to be organized retail theft. May 7th, four suspects pushed out shopping carts of merchandise without paying from the Carson City Kohl’s Department Store at 3871 South Carson Street in Carson City. The suspects left in a gold 2003 Acura MDX. One suspect is Manuel Coleman of Reno. Manuel Coleman and three other different suspects were arrested for retail theft related charges on Wednesday May 11th, by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Fernley. The 2003 Acura has been located by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the three remaining suspects in the May 7 Carson City incident. It is believed the suspects are from the Reno area.
REDDING, Calif. - A smokejumper is recovering after being injured in Shasta County. The accident happened Monday just before noon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service said it happened near Wheeler Ranch northeast of Shasta Lake. The forest service would not release any specifics about how the accident happened,...
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 6-May 12, 2022. May 6.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in south Sacramento on Wednesday.
2 patients were treated and transported by ambulance. Thank you @SacFirePIO for assisting! pic.twitter.com/VQAbCzru4A
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 18, 2022
Metro Fire of Sacramento says two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Stockton Boulevard and Orange Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one of the vehicles ended up with significant damage.
One of the two people hurt in the crash suffered critical injuries, firefighters say. The other person is reportedly in moderate condition.
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested after breaking into a hotel room, attacking the people inside, before throwing a hammer at police officers, officials said. On Tuesday, at around 2 a.m. officers with Redding Police Department responded to Bridgeway Inn and Suites on Bechelli Lane for the report of an intoxicated guest causing a disturbance. The reporting caller identified the guest as 49-year-old James Kilcrease.
SPARSK, Nev. (KOLO) - A two-vehicle crash on northbound Pyramid blocked traffic early Monday morning. According to Nevada State Police, it was caused by distracted driving. It was reported just after 5 a.m. on May 16, 2022. Troopers say a driver rear-ended another vehicle near Disc Drive. REMSA was called...
A 60-year-old Texan was arrested in Carson City on Wednesday on multiple counts of drug violations as well as two counts as an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Robert Rodriguez was arrested after a traffic stop on South Roop Street when a deputy spotted him using his cellphone while driving. He drew the deputy’s attention by turning left in front of the police motorcycle, forcing the officer to hit his brakes to avoid a collision.
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police said a Minden man who died in a crash on U.S. 395 in Gardnerville was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash happened Sunday, May 8, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. near Spring Valley Drive. Investigators said 43-year-old Jason Clarkson was driving a blue 2001...
