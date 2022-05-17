Driver of stolen vehicle sought

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver. Yuba City police say, a little before 6 a.m., a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop, officers say, and was last seen headed south on Garden Highway. First responders rushed the woman who was struck to Adventist Rideout Hospital, but Yuba City police say she has since died. The name of the woman has not been released at this point in the investigation. Evidence found at the scene, as well as surveillance video, has led investigators to identify the suspect’s car as a 2009-2012 Honda coupe. The car will have noticeable damage to its right side, police say.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO