ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison Co. canvasses result from Primary Election

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDBZn_0fgOyEO400

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With last week’s Primary Election over, many counties around the state will be doing its canvassing like Harrison County did on Monday.

Canvassing requires that two precincts out of the county’s 64 precincts be hand-counted to check for discrepancies from Election Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTjbn_0fgOyEO400
Harrison Co. canvasses result from Primary Election (WBOY Image)
Local election results for Harrison County

Provisional ballots, or ballots that came from the polling location with an issue, will also be looked at during the process.

“I don’t anticipate them changing too much. We had 67 provisional ballots. So, some things could change because we had some races that were close, but I don’t anticipate it changing much. I’ve done a bunch of these elections, and they don’t tend to change very often,” said John Spires, the Harrison County clerk.

After Monday’s canvassing, results from last Tuesday’s election in Harrison County will become official results.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

3 proclamations given at Harrison County Commission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was a day of proclamations at the Harrison County Commission’s regular meeting on Wednesday morning. The first proclamation was given to the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS. The second was in honor of Drug Court Month, while the third proclamation was honoring this week as Police Week and […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg Visitors Bureau receives accreditation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Visitors Bureau can now add accreditation to its list of accomplishments. The Visitors Bureau was awarded a plaque on Tuesday from the West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau. The accreditation will allow the bureau to use the hotel and motel tax from Clarksburg hotels to fund the organization. “I’m very […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State Board of Governors votes to end president’s contract in July

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Board of Governors has voted to end president Mirta Martin’s contract early. The Fairmont State University Board of Governors met Wednesday afternoon to discuss matters relating to Martin’s contract. After exiting executive session, the board voted to end her contract effective July 18, 2022, according to a press […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Primary Election#Canvassing#Election Day#Harrison Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Pothole Blitz Latest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With warmer weather now here to stay, the conditions are right for road repairs. The Memorial Day deadline for the Pothole Blitz is coming up, and we took a look at what one crew in Harrison County was doing. West Virginia Division of Highway workers find the damage, get rid of the […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBOY 12 News

Mon Health Department hosts Narcan training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. On Thursday, the Monongalia County Health Department along with the Morgantown Kingwood Chapter of the NAACP held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic along with Narcan training at the Sabra United Methodist Church.  Members of the Kingwood NAACP said Narcan training is important because they said you never know when you might come across someone who […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Athlete gets police escort from graduation to WV state track meet

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK)— Nitro’s Damon Crandall was set to graduate at 7:00 p.m. and then run in the 400 meter at 7:55 p.m. They couldn’t move the race time, and they couldn’t move the graduation time. So Crandall’s coaches, Nitro Police, and Charleston Police figured out a way to get him to the field in […]
NITRO, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man crashes motorcycle after police chase in Upshur County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man crashed his motorcycle after fleeing from Upshur County officers on Wednesday. Deputies stopped a green motorcycle on Little Sand Run Road Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the motorcycle,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy