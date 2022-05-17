13-year-old girl missing from East McKeesport found

(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — UPDATE 5/17/22: The East McKeesport Police Department said the girl has been found safe.

The East McKeesport Borough police department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl and asking for the public’s help to find her.

Taylor Brown is believed to have walked away from her home around 5 p.m. Monday.

Brown is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds, with brownish-black hair. She may be wearing a tie-dye hoodie, blue jeans and Crocs.

According to police, Brown has a distinguishing red birthmark on her left cheek. She has ties to the McKeesport, Turtle Creek and Swissvale areas.

If you have seen Brown or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the East McKeesport Police Department at 412-824-0324 or the Allegheny County 911 Center at 412-473-3056.

