ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Mckeesport, PA

13-year-old girl missing from East McKeesport found

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqGSH_0fgOyDVL00
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — UPDATE 5/17/22: The East McKeesport Police Department said the girl has been found safe.

The East McKeesport Borough police department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl and asking for the public’s help to find her.

Taylor Brown is believed to have walked away from her home around 5 p.m. Monday.

Brown is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds, with brownish-black hair. She may be wearing a tie-dye hoodie, blue jeans and Crocs.

According to police, Brown has a distinguishing red birthmark on her left cheek. She has ties to the McKeesport, Turtle Creek and Swissvale areas.

If you have seen Brown or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the East McKeesport Police Department at 412-824-0324 or the Allegheny County 911 Center at 412-473-3056.

Allegheny County, city of Pittsburgh creating team to protect domestic violence victims

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Police investigate damage to grave site in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said they’re investigating an incident of criminal mischief at Westmoreland Memorial Cemetery in Hempfield Township. Investigators were alerted to the incident a little before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said a woman reported several items at a family member’s grave site were...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: 17-year-old Unity girl returned home to mother

A 17-year-old Unity girl who left home with her boyfriend last month and had not been seen since has returned home to her mother, according to state police in Greensburg. State police had put out an alert Tuesday about the missing teen, Kylie Madison Germello, 17, of Crabtree, after the girl’s mother allegedly received threatening audio and text messages last week from her boyfriend, Noah G. David 21, of Cardale, Fayette County.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man was arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio on Saturday. WKYC says Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a wrong-way driver. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a horse and an Amish buggy. The deputy tried to stop the buggy but had no success. The deputy tried getting the horse to stop but it kept going past the deputy’s vehicle. He then noticed a man in the buggy who was wearing Amish clothing and slumped over.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
East Mckeesport, PA
City
Turtle Creek, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Police Investigate Hit-and-Run Crash, Shooting

Millcreek Township Police Department are searching for the suspect who fired a gun at a vehicle following a hit-and-run crash Monday night. The incident started just before 10:30 p.m. when a silver Ford car hit two vehicles which were stopped on Peach St. at Washington Ave. for a red light, according to police.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Missing Pennsylvania woman found and safe

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pennsylvania woman. She has since been found as of Monday, May 16. State Police say 32-year-old Laura Pearce was last seen on the first block of Bay Street in South...
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#911#Crocs
WTAJ

Mount Union man allegedly strangled woman over getting shower

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman after becoming angry over taking a shower, police report. Joshua Klester, 39, is facing charges after police arrived at an apartment on Wrangletown Road in Mount Union at around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 13. The woman told […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Minnesota State Patrol helicopter co-pilot injured after duck crashes through windshield

A co-pilot guiding a helicopter for the Minnesota State Patrol was injured Wednesday night when a duck crashed through the windshield of the aircraft, authorities said. The co-pilot was hurt after being struck by the duck as the helicopter was returning to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area from southeastern Minnesota at about 10:15 p.m. CDT, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Man Dies Following Farm Tractor Accident In Chautauqua County

HANOVER – One man died following a motor vehicle accident in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon. Around 3:38 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover for a motor vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2021 Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy