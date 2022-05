RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating after a truck rolled over in Bucks County. It happened on the Unit block Axe Handle Road in Richland Twp. just before 11 a.m. Richland Twp. police say the truck was to bare wide for a turn when the tires went off the road. When the driver tried to recover, the truck rolled over.

