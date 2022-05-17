Milwaukee missing woman Emily Rogers' funeral held in Texas; ex-boyfriend charged with homicide

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County plea hearing for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, has been postponed to July 28. The hearing stems from a case in which Brooks is accused of trying to run over the mother of his child in Milwaukee. He's charged with reckless endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's south side Wednesday, May 11. Prosecutors say Rhian McCradic, 24, shot and killed a man during a dispute over $20. The shooting happened near 5th and Hayes. The victim was pronounced dead...
MILWAUKEE - Three men charged in connection to a shooting near Water and Highland that injured 17 people made their initial court appearance Thursday, May 19 – cash bond for all three set at $1 million. Marquise Jackson, 24, has been in custody since the Friday shooting. "Here he...
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police said Thursday, May 19 that a suspect has been arrested after pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in April. Caught on camera, the suspect – now identified as 30-year-old Joshua Lewis – was seen approaching the woman and pushing her near 11th and Villa on April 11.
MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman on the city's northwest side. The accused is Javon Robinson – and he faces a charge of knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause death. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before noon Thursday near Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a suspect fired multiple gunshots toward officers near 30th and Brown Streets Wednesday night, May 18. Police said just after 9 p.m., officers were following up on a missing person investigation when a suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds toward them and fled the area.
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Over the weekend more than 20 people were injured in Milwaukee shootings. Dayshun James says he was one of the people shot at Water Street Friday night. At one point he was certain he would not make it out. He started saying his goodbyes. “I...
Imagine your worst day of deer hunting ever. Maybe the weather turned awful, or the deer just seemed to conspire against you. Well, no matter how bad it was, Wisconsin whitetail hunter—or I should say, poacher—Richard C. Harris can probably top it. Earlier this year, we covered the...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the face while in a vehicle Thursday afternoon on busy Garfield Boulevard near the Dan Ryan Expressway. At 3:30 p.m., the 63-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Fuller Park and Englewood, when someone took out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
MILWAUKEE- A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in a home on Milwaukee’s north side last Wednesday likely died as a result of a drug overdose. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Kayden Jones. A report released today classified his death as a possible drug overdose and homicide.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot at police near 23rd and Locust on May 10. The accused, 42-year-old Donnie Williams, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police were called to the area of 24th and...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 18 near 18th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:57 p.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Alejandro Delgado in connection with the stabbing of child. The stabbing occurred at Riverfront Park in Jefferson on May 13. The child sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. In a...
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed in connection with a 2018 shooting incident at a gas station at 27th and Lisbon. One man was wounded in that incident. Now, 24-year-old Deandre Brown of Milwaukee faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) According to...
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield woman, 50, was found dead in a home on West Maple Leaf Circle, and she was the victim of a domestic violence homicide, according to police. Her husband was arrested. Police responded to the home for a welfare check Wednesday, May 18 after getting a...
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said they have apprehended a 16-year-old who was seen wearing a ski mask, pointing a gun at another person on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue around 3:06 p.m. There, they met with a witness who said the teen was standing […]
Comments / 0