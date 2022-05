An update on a shooting in Darlington we told you about earlier this week… Two people were arrested yesterday in connection to the shooting that happened on Sunday. 21 year old Markeis Altayveon Thomas-Agbo was charged with four counts of attempted murder and 22 year old Alvin Marquell Thomas was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Thomas-Agbo was out on bond for three counts of attempted murder dating back to an incident in 2019. The shooting happened Sunday on Parrott Street at an apartment complex and a 6 year old child was injured during the incident. There is no word on that child’s injuries.

