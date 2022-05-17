ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Woman details her giant leap from homelessness to inspiring others

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQrKf_0fgOx2qO00

A 29-year-old woman is detailing her story about how she made the transition from being homeless to inspiring others.

Shu Yi Zhou emigrated from Hong Kong when she was 1 year old with her family.

"I was homeless at several points of my life and my mother -- we were on government housing," she said.

She made a giant leap from low-income housing to Bette's House -- one of the most exclusive addresses at one of the most exclusive schools in the world -- Yale University.

Zhou has a leadership position at the Yale Young Global Scholar's Program, a summer program exposing high school students from all over the world to the best Yale has to offer. But that is not all.

"I am currently a graduate student at the Harvard Graduate School of Education studying higher education," she said.

Zhou is also focused on a third pursuit. She started Inspira Education in 2020. Inspira Education is a college consulting startup designed to help level the playing field for young people in both rural and urban areas. Zhou helps them navigate the complex and costly admissions process, regardless of their background, and uses Ivy League advisors who are mentors just like her.

Zhou says the person who has had the most influence over her is her mother.

"My mother is the strongest woman that I know," she said. "At a very young age, my mom always told me that education is going to be our way out."

Zhou says she writes letters to her 16-year-old self, letting the insecure child know the woman she grew into eventually found her footing, and is now clearing a path forward for others.

"My 16-year-old self would say 'I am so proud of you, I'm so proud of us, for sticking to what we believe in,' and that's education -- and paying it forward," Zhou said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yi Zhou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Yale School#Yale University#Urban Areas#Inspira Education
News 12

Man caught on camera stealing puppy from Middletown pet shop

The owners of a Middletown pet shop are hoping the public can identify a man accused of taking one of the puppies. Video posted on Facebook from the Pet Shoppe on Highway 35 in Middletown shows a man playing with the 9-week-old Cockapoo puppy. The video then shows the man scooping the puppy up and running out of the store.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
News 12

Police: 1 person shot, injured on Route 8 in Bridgeport

Route 8 south near Exit 5 in Bridgeport has reopened following a police investigation. State police say at approximately 5:30 a.m. Troop G responded to the area for a report of shots fired. One victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Western District Major Crimes Squad responded to the scene...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy