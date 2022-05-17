ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida developer hopes to transform Ambassador Hotel, create affordable housing

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Mark Vangroff, managing partner of One Stop Housing, plans to address the housing crisis in Orlando. The Florida developer is hoping to close on the Ambassador Hotel on West Colonial Drive, near Parramore. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. His company wants...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 5

Related
Villages Daily Sun

We’re No. 1!

The Villages’ popularity has again propelled it to the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the nation for the past 10 years. The population here has grown 33.4% from 2012-21, U.S. Census Bureau data shows, bringing more shopping, restaurants, health care, entertainment and other amenities to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s the proverbial rising tide,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
bdmag.com

Landsea Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Florida Lake County Community, Lake Lincoln

– Single-family homes with beautiful natural surroundings and convenient access to Central Florida. Eustis, Florida (May 18, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Lake Lincoln, a new community of 121 single-family homes in Eustis, Florida.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Ambassador Hotel#Plumbing#Rental
cltampa.com

This Florida estate comes with two octadecagon homes on the same lot

Not for squares, a Florida property that comes with not one, but two, round houses on the same lot is now for sale in Polk County. Located at 6550 Timberlane Rd. in Lake Wales, the estate features two. octadecagon (18-sided) homes, one that is currently used as a short term...
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing open containers in downtown Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has given the thumbs up for the city of Ocala to create an open container ordinance downtown. Signed on Wednesday, businesses in a designated downtown area will be able to sell alcohol outside of their restaurant or bars during city-approved events. This impacts...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville to demolish historic recreation center

Twenty-one days after city commissioners voted 6-0 to demolish and replace the historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, Mayor Lauren Poe deemed “People Saving Places” as Gainesville’s theme for National Preservation Month 2022. Residents are confused with the conflicting decisions. The Boltin Center, an 80-year-old building located at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 5/18/2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-15, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. J. DOB: 02/21/2007, G. P. DOB: 08/17/2010, J. R. DOB: 04/29/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sonne Ramirez Joseph Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Craig McCarthy on June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Code: 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando looks to crack down on crime after problems downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s planning board approved a set of proposals on Tuesday designed to deter crime and other problems downtown. During a Tuesday meeting, board members heard a presentation on three amendments aimed at businesses that operate late at night in downtown Orlando. [TRENDING: By the numbers:...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy