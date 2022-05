UPDATE – We are learning new details about the woman and baby shot by the baby’s father Wednesday at Plaza Azteca restaurant in Fargo. A GoFundMe account is raising money for 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and seven-month-old Dominique. They write Lucia had surgery to repair an artery which caused her to lose almost all of her blood. She is in stable condition and will need another surgery.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO