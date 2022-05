Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Dustin Saylor was called out to investigate a break-in at a home off Highway 490. Deputy Saylor arrived to find 43-year-old Jeffrey Callahan of East Bernstadt there and during a search found him in possession of two glass pipes. Deputy Saylor said the house had been torn apart inside, copper wiring and tubing were missing from the basement and the locks to the basement door had been cut off. Callahan was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

EAST BERNSTADT, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO