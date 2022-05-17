ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

William J. Howells – Monongahela

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam J. Howells, 73, of Monongahela, Valley Inn, passed away on May 15, 2022, in his home. A lifelong resident of Valley Inn, Bill was born on Dec. 19, 1948, in Pittsburgh, son of the late William and Emma Kay Howells. After his graduation in 1966 from Monongahela High School, he...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Louis Lee Brown – Charleroi, formerly of Cardale

Louis Lee Brown, 63, of Charleroi, formerly of Cardale, passed away on May 18, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. Born on June 17, 1958, Lou was the son of the late Christopher Mitchell and Mabel Brown. Lou was a member of the Independent Pool League, an avid card player and DJ’d at weddings and other social events; he was known as “DJ Lou Brown” or even back in the day as “DJ Silk.” Lou loved gambling and his poker buddies, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Rebecca, whom he loved dearly, and in his younger years he enjoyed playing basketball and running track. Lou had a larger-than-life personality; everyone who knew him loved him, which is why he had friends everywhere he went. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Rebecca Ducoeur Brown; his stepchildren, Jacquie Bowers and Dalton Bowers; his closest siblings, Natalie Thompson and Darren Keith (Ronye) Ford; and his other siblings, Chris Lee Mitchell, Alan Mitchell, Janet Mitchell and Darrell Ford; his closest nephews, J.R. Groomes and Dre Ford; and numerous other siblings, nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hoganmelenyzer.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Prayer breakfast Saturday morning for Ringgold grads

Monongahela’s community leaders will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday for the graduating class of Ringgold High School at the Carroll Township Social Center. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donald Jay ‘Donnie’ Krimm – Trafford

Donald Jay “Donnie” Krimm, 68, of “Level Green,” passed away unex-pectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 4, 1953, in McKeesport and was the son of the late George Edward Krimm Sr., and the late Barbara L. Miller Krimm. Donnie graduated from McKeesport Vocational School in 1971. He worked for the Port Authority starting out as a mechanic, leading into a supervisor role and eventually becoming the fleet manager. After retirement, Donnie was a proprietor of Tube City Restorations where he was licensed to do state inspections and emissions. He was an ASE certified mechanic and just enjoyed spending all of his free time in the garage. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church, a member of the Antique Automobiles of America and was also a member of the Masonic Polaris Lodge. He took pride in volunteering for Pitt in the orthopedic program, working with students for physical therapy, creating and fitting their orthotics. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Gene (Timm) Krimm of Trafford; sisters, Joyce Junecko of Elizabeth Township, and Judith Haliko of White Oak; a niece, who held a very special place in his heart, Jennifer M. Junecko, among other nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Tator. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his brother, George E. Krimm Jr. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Michael Ryan officiating. Entombment will follow at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org/donate, Action for Animals Humane Society in Latrobe at www.afashelter.org/donate, or Ruff Tales Rescue at www.rufftalesrescue.org/donate. Condolences can be made at gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Centerville Clinics honors one its founders with building dedication

Centerville Clinics honored one of its founders last week when the Clinics dedicated its California, Pa., facility as the Michael Encrapera Medical Arts Building. Encrapera, a native of California, joined Joseph A. “Jock” Yablonski and a handful of other members of the United Mine Workers of America as an incorporator of what has become a network of 12 medical centers, five dental offices and 10 behavioral health sites.
CALIFORNIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Monongahela, PA
Obituaries
City
Monongahela, PA
City
Tionesta, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport school has new name, new opportunities for students

Twin Rivers Elementary School in McKeesport is being rebranded — both in name and some of the ways it serves children, families and educators. With several community members and officials in attendance, McKeesport Area School District announced Thursday that the school will now be known as United at Twin Rivers.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

California welcomes back Relay for Life

Relay for Life will return to California Area School District today after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
CALIFORNIA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Haberman’s gem, Janosko homer lead Jaguars to semis

Wyatt Janosko hit a pinch-hit home run in the fifth inning and Brady Haberman posted a complete game shutout to lead No. 12 Thomas Jefferson in its 1-0 victory over No. 13 Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals at West Mifflin High School Thursday. To read the rest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monongahela High School#Vfw Post No#Christian
monvalleyindependent.com

Eagles shake off slow start, pound Laurel

Through the first two innings Thursday, Serra Catholic’s high-powered offense was held at bay. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen still working on tax relief program

The City of Monessen is still working to complete a revision of the tax exoneration program that got its start last year and is waiting for the Monessen School District and Westmoreland County to get fully on board. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Trojans bedeviled by Burgettstown

The California baseball team has been led by its high-powered offense in 2022. The Trojans can score runs and the only way they could be successful in the postseason was to be led by the bats. Unfortunately on Tuesday in their Class 2A first-round matchup against No. 6 Burgettstown, the offense couldn’t find a consistent spark and put up runs as they fell 14-4 in six innings at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Washinski powers Frazier in win over Apollo-Ridge

As superstitious as ballplayers can be, Frazier’s Tori Washinski is hoping her pre-game routine prior to Wednesday’s Class 2A first-round playoff game doesn’t repeat itself. Washinski was sick on the bus trip to Penn-Trafford, but she paid it no attention once the team arrived. The senior shortstop and Glenville State recruit hammered a pair of home runs and finished with five RBIs as the No. 2-seeded Commodores battled through the raindrops to get a 10-0 win over No. 15 Apollo-Ridge in six innings.
TRAFFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
monvalleyindependent.com

Therapy dog popular with California students

High school students don’t usually seek out the principal’s office, but that’s changing in the California Area School District. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
CALIFORNIA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Pritts, Augustine carry Yough into quarters

The offensive production of McKenzie Pritts and the right arm of Emma Augustine helped lift Yough into the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday. Pritts finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in a team-high five runs, while Augustine finished with eight strikeouts and kept the opposition at bay in the fourth-seeded Cougars’ 7-3 triumph over No. 13 Blackhawk in th first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs at Plum High School.
PLUM, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Gladiators’ offense too much for KO

Despite not playing a meaningful game for nearly a week, South Allegheny’s softball team had no issues with the bats in its WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Thursday against Keystone Oakson the turf at West Mifflin High School.. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of...
monvalleyindependent.com

Jaguars rally to upset Latrobe

With his team trailing by six runs after two full innings Tuesday evening, Thomas Jefferson head coach Tim Vickers emphasized the importance of taking things pitch by pitch and inning by inning. “It’s cliche, but we always talk about each inning and we preach winning every inning,” Vickers said. A six-run third inning helped kickstart TJ’s offense, opening the floodgates for the No. 12 Jaguars as they rallied and rolled to a 14-7 victory over fifth-seeded Latrobe in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs at Hempfield High School.
LATROBE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport Area School Board to vote on new bus provider

It appears McKeesport Area School District will have a new transportation provider in place by the start of next school year. During last night’s workshop meeting, school board President Mindy Lundberg said they will vote May 25 on whether to approve a six-year contract with Krise Transportation, which is based in Penn Hills. The contract would begin June 2 and extend through June 30, 2028.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Kuzma defeats incumbent in 39th District primary

Former Elizabeth Township commissioner Andrew Kuzma has defeated incumbent state Rep. Mike Puskaric for the Republican nomination in the 39th Legislative District. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
ELIZABETH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy