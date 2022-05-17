William J. Howells – Monongahela

Donald Jay “Donnie” Krimm, 68, of “Level Green,” passed away unex-pectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 4, 1953, in McKeesport and was the son of the late George Edward Krimm Sr., and the late Barbara L. Miller Krimm. Donnie graduated from McKeesport Vocational School in 1971. He worked for the Port Authority starting out as a mechanic, leading into a supervisor role and eventually becoming the fleet manager. After retirement, Donnie was a proprietor of Tube City Restorations where he was licensed to do state inspections and emissions. He was an ASE certified mechanic and just enjoyed spending all of his free time in the garage. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church, a member of the Antique Automobiles of America and was also a member of the Masonic Polaris Lodge. He took pride in volunteering for Pitt in the orthopedic program, working with students for physical therapy, creating and fitting their orthotics. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Gene (Timm) Krimm of Trafford; sisters, Joyce Junecko of Elizabeth Township, and Judith Haliko of White Oak; a niece, who held a very special place in his heart, Jennifer M. Junecko, among other nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Tator. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his brother, George E. Krimm Jr. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Michael Ryan officiating. Entombment will follow at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org/donate, Action for Animals Humane Society in Latrobe at www.afashelter.org/donate, or Ruff Tales Rescue at www.rufftalesrescue.org/donate. Condolences can be made at gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO