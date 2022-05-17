TFD Rescues Dog Stuck In Storm Drain In Gilcrease Hills

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A dog was rescued at a home in Oklahoma County after his owner had been dead for nearly a month. On Saturday, deputies were called to a home in Luther where a 64-year-old man had been dead for as long as a month. The owner’s dog, Gunner, was found in a pen in the backyard.
TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of cars have been towed from the Tulsa Promenade Mall, which was designated parking for those attending the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. According to the PGA Championship website, off-site parking was designated at the Macy’s Parking Garage at Tulsa Promenade Mall....
EMSA has issued its first heat alert of the year. Paramedics say they responded to five heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 10 people were also treated for the heat at Southern Hills. Paramedics recommend wearing light-colored clothes, pre-hydrating, if you're going to spend...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow woman found a military teddy bear on the street and wants to return it to its rightful owner. Carrie Kirby was driving near Elm Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway when she spotted the small bear and scooped it up. The bear...
TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
Tulsa Police say officers are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian near Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning. Police say the crash occurred near East 65th place and South Birmingham Avenue. Currently, it is unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, Okla. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Police Department (TPD) patrol officers responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon near 15th and S. Memorial. The caller was the dispatcher for Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). The caller reported to police that a man with a pistol approached...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole county Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:28 p.m. about eight miles North of Seminole on State Highway 99. OHP said 58-year-old David Scott Cathy, of Seminole, suffered multiple...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old David Scott for animal cruelty after two neglected horses were found running loose in west Tulsa. On Monday, two horses that needed food and care were found near 51st Street and Highway 97. TCSO discovered that Scott was...
It's the first day for free shuttle rides from Promenade Mall to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. But some fans returned to find their cars had been towed. NewsChannel 8's Daniela Ibarra has more from the parking lot.
TULSA, Okla. — Nyree Burdine said her one-year-old found a used needle at in their hotel room at the Clarion Inn & Suites off 1-44. Burdine and her two children were in Tulsa for her grandmother’s funeral. She said the two children were playing on the hotel room floor, and she saw the needle in her son Julian’s hand.
A Bixby man got to meet the first responders who saved his life, after he suffered a heart attack nearly three months ago. He brought the firefighters and paramedics a steak lunch to say "thanks." It was at 3 a.m. on March 10th when Josh had an emergency. "I went...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced the reopening of its Muskogee location. The location will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at 3420 West Peak Boulevard. This location was closed over two weeks ago due to severe weather on May 4 that resulted...
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown, Missouri, police are currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing six-year-old girl. Police say Mesyiah Brown was last seen with a non-custodial parent, Shaloria Brown, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
TULSA, Okla. — A couple passing through Tulsa from Chicago experienced a nightmare scenario while staying at a Hilton Home 2 Suites hotel in Tulsa Hills in November 2021. Tom and Lisa Casale — along with their dog Bailey — drive out to Phoenix from Chicago a couple times a year. The couple told FOX23 they always make a stop in Tulsa.
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 5/18/2022 1 p.m.: Tulsa police said they have William Parnell in custody. Parnell is accused of following a young girl to her home, and later breaking into her house and stealing things. According to Tulsa police, Parnell falls under McGirt. Police are working with federal...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Tulsa and Washington County in OK until 5:00am. If storms keep moving around 55 mph, their arrival time could be between 2 a.m. & 3 a.m. Strong winds would be the main threat.
