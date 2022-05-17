ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge: California's women on boards law is unconstitutional

By BRIAN MELLEY
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFPAh_0fgOpoeD00
California Women on Boards FILE - Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards, is seen in the Tom Bradley Conference Room at City Club LA in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2021. A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California's landmark law mandating women be placed on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued her ruling Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Berkhemer-Credaire lobbied in support of the law. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, File) (Genaro Molina)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.

The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota.

David Levine, a law professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, said he was not surprised by the verdict. Under state and federal law “mandating a quota like this was never going to fly,” Levine said.

State Senate leader Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, said the ruling was disappointing and a reminder “that sometimes our legalities don’t match our realities.”

“More women on corporate boards means better decisions and businesses that outperform the competition,” Atkins said in a statement. “We believe this law remains important, despite the disheartening ruling.”

The decision comes just over a month after another Los Angeles judge found that a California law mandating that corporations diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic or LGBT groups was unconstitutional.

The corporate diversity legislation was a sequel to the law requiring women on corporate boards. The judge in the previous case ruled in favor of Judicial Watch and the same plaintiffs without holding a trial.

The law voided Friday was on shaky ground from the get-go, with a legislative analysis saying it could be difficult to defend. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed it despite the potential for it to be overturned because he wanted to send a message during the #MeToo era.

In the three years it has been on the books, it’s been credited with improving the standing of women in corporate boardrooms.

The state defended the law as constitutional saying it was necessary to reverse a culture of discrimination that favored men and was put in place only after other measures failed. The state also said the law didn’t create a quota because boards could add seats for female directors without stripping men of their positions.

Although the law carried potential hefty penalties for failing to file an annual report or comply with the law, a chief in the secretary of state’s office acknowledged during the trial that it was toothless.

No fines have ever been levied and there was no intention to do so, Betsy Bogart testified. Further, a letter that surfaced during trial from former Secretary of State Alex Padilla warned Brown weeks before he signed the law that it was probably unenforceable.

“Any attempt by the secretary of state to collect or enforce the fine would likely exceed its authority,” Padilla wrote.

The law required publicly held companies headquartered in California to have one member who identifies as a woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019. By January 2022, boards with five directors were required to have two women and boards with six or more members were required to have three women.

The Women on Boards law, also known by its bill number, SB826, called for penalties ranging from $100,000 fines for failing to report board compositions to the California secretary of state’s office to $300,000 for multiple failures to have the required number of women board members.

The Secretary of State’s office said 26% of publicly traded companies headquartered in California reported meeting the quota of women board members last year, according to a March report.

Half of the 716 corporations that had been required to comply with the law didn’t file the disclosure statements.

Supporters of the law hailed it for achieving more gains for women. Other states followed California’s lead. Washington state passed a similar measure last year, and lawmakers in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Hawaii proposed similar bills. Illinois requires publicly traded companies to report the makeup of their boards.

Deputy Attorney General Ashante Norton said alternatives to a law mandating seats for women had been tried in California to no avail. In 2013, for example, the Legislature passed a resolution to get companies to add women to their boards, but few did.

Before California’s law took effect, women held 17% of the total seats on boards of California-based corporations on the Russell 3000 Index of the largest companies in the U.S., according to the advocacy group 50/50 Women on Boards. By the end of last year, the percentage of board seats held by women climbed to 32% in California, compared to nearly 27% nationally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Arizona developer's lawyer wants to rebut US House charges

PHOENIX — (AP) — An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation along with a former Trump administration Cabinet member by Democrats on a congressional committee demanded Thursday that he be allowed to publicly rebut the allegations against his client.
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

US lawmakers urge binding vote on Puerto Rico statehood

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A group of Democratic congress members, including the House majority leader, on Thursday proposed a binding plebiscite to decide whether Puerto Rico should become a state or gain some sort of independence. The draft proposal unveiled at an online news conference...
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — Thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes that can't be read by vote-counting machines will delay results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon's primary election, a shocking development that is giving a black eye to a vote-by-mail pioneer state with a national reputation as a leader on voter access and equity.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WOKV

Oklahoma approves the nation's most restrictive abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's Legislature gave final approval Thursday to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill that providers say will be the most restrictive in the nation once the governor signs it. The bill is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Illinois State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Hawaii State
WOKV

Here's how abortion clinics are preparing for Roe to fall

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Leaders of a Tennessee abortion clinic calculated driving distances and studied passenger rail routes as they scanned the map for another place to offer services if the U.S. Supreme Court lets states restrict or eliminate abortion rights. They chose Carbondale in Illinois —...
TENNESSEE STATE
WOKV

Oz, McCormick at tie in PA with thousands of ballots out

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Vote counting in Pennsylvania's Republican primary for the U.S. Senate dragged into a third day as Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick remained essentially tied with tens of thousands of ballots left to count. Oz, who was endorsed by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday that the latest...
OMAHA, NE
WOKV

Gusty winds fuel wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado

ALBEQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Levine
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Alex Padilla
WOKV

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Donald Trump's preferred candidate in Pennsylvania's Senate Republican primary was essentially tied with a more traditional rival, while his pick for governor notched a commanding victory Tuesday as the former president worked to expand his hold on the GOP. Doug Mastriano was already...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Legislature#Boards Of Directors#Female Directors#Superior Court#Judicial Watch#State Senate#Democrat#Lgbt
WOKV

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
WOKV

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park reopening Saturday

St. Johns County, FL — In an update Thursday, St. Johns County announced Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will reopen Saturday instead of Friday as crews working on the FEMA Dune Enhancement project will be leaving the area. We’re told crews will be leaving the area by the end of the day Friday and heading to a different beach access point to continue the project.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said. Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Coniglio,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WOKV

Minnesota State Patrol helicopter co-pilot injured after duck crashes through windshield

A co-pilot guiding a helicopter for the Minnesota State Patrol was injured Wednesday night when a duck crashed through the windshield of the aircraft, authorities said. The co-pilot was hurt after being struck by the duck as the helicopter was returning to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area from southeastern Minnesota at about 10:15 p.m. CDT, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOKV

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy