TFD Rescues Dog Stuck In Storm Drain In Gilcrease Hills

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Emergency crews are responding to East 1st Street and South Rockford Avenue after a crash caused power lines to come down. Approximately 300 customers are without power. This is a developing story.
A metro man said it was a close call when he got into an accident with a forklift. Thankfully, he was able to walk away. “I was shaking so bad because I was like I couldn't believe it actually happened. Like I said it was like a scene out of a movie,” Lawrence Larson said.
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say someone vandalized two businesses overnight near 41st and Garnett. According to police, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they found two windows broken at the Tulsa Homebuilders Association and the Mike Fretz Event Center. This is a developing story,...
Officials from the Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises announce the Muskogee casino location is reopening on Friday. The casino was closed two weeks ago due to major flooding caused by the May 4 storms. It impacted most of Green Country, including Okmulgee County.
TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of cars have been towed from the Tulsa Promenade Mall, which was designated parking for those attending the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. According to the PGA Championship website, off-site parking was designated at the Macy’s Parking Garage at Tulsa Promenade Mall....
A Westmoore High School student was killed in a southwest Oklahoma City crash Thursday afternoon, police said. The student was on a motorcycle that collided with an SUV just before 12:30 p.m. near Southwest 107th Street and Western Avenue, according to OCPD Lt. Trevor Taylor. Taylor said that the motorcyclist...
TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
Tulsa Police say officers are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian near Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning. Police say the crash occurred near East 65th place and South Birmingham Avenue. Currently, it is unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. This is a developing...
A German Shepherd was found barely clinging to life, surviving a month on only rainwater and little food. He was locked in a kennel, only discovered after Oklahoma County deputies went to the home and found his owner dead inside. Surviving a month outside in the heat, the dog was...
An early morning police pursuit ended with a stolen truck with a trailer crashing in Jenks on Wednesday,. Sapulpa police responded to calls regarding reports of a stolen trailer early Wednesday morning. During their investigation, they spotted a truck with the stolen trailer.
TULSA, Okla. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Police Department (TPD) patrol officers responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon near 15th and S. Memorial. The caller was the dispatcher for Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). The caller reported to police that a man with a pistol approached...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old David Scott for animal cruelty after two neglected horses were found running loose in west Tulsa. On Monday, two horses that needed food and care were found near 51st Street and Highway 97. TCSO discovered that Scott was...
It's the first day for free shuttle rides from Promenade Mall to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. But some fans returned to find their cars had been towed. NewsChannel 8's Daniela Ibarra has more from the parking lot.
TULSA, Okla. — Nyree Burdine said her one-year-old found a used needle at in their hotel room at the Clarion Inn & Suites off 1-44. Burdine and her two children were in Tulsa for her grandmother’s funeral. She said the two children were playing on the hotel room floor, and she saw the needle in her son Julian’s hand.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced the reopening of its Muskogee location. The location will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at 3420 West Peak Boulevard. This location was closed over two weeks ago due to severe weather on May 4 that resulted...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a burglary suspect is in custody. TPD says William Parnell is suspected of breaking into a home near 81st and Harvard after following a girl home. He is currently being interviewed by detectives and then will be transported to...
OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are participating in a three-day-long International Road Check. >>>MORE: Drug Enforcement Administration tackling violent crime by tracking drug overdoses. Troopers from Troop S joined other agencies across the country and in Canada and Mexico for the road check, which started in 1988. The...
TULSA, Okla. — A couple passing through Tulsa from Chicago experienced a nightmare scenario while staying at a Hilton Home 2 Suites hotel in Tulsa Hills in November 2021. Tom and Lisa Casale — along with their dog Bailey — drive out to Phoenix from Chicago a couple times a year. The couple told FOX23 they always make a stop in Tulsa.
