ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Gov. DeSantis

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LofLh_0fgOoY0k00

Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday.

The legislation makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500.

Protesters can only be arrested after ignoring law enforcement's orders to disperse, however.

The governor said the new law will prevent protests in Florida like those waged by abortion rights protesters in front of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes in Virginia.

"Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in an email to news agencies. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

Some Democrats opposed the bill, arguing it infringes on people's First Amendment rights to free speech.

The law is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1.

Comments / 4

Related
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Teen Vogue

Zander Moricz, Teen Suing Florida Over "Don't Say Gay" Law, Says He Won't Be Silenced During His Graduation Speech

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the controversial law activists are calling the Don’t Say Gay bill, which aims to shut down classroom conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation, Florida teens have advocated against the law. One of those teens is Zander Moricz, the 18-year-old class president of Pine View School, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state of Florida relating to the Don’t Say Gay legislation. Moricz, who is set to speak at Pine View’s graduation ceremony on May 22nd, says his principal told him not to talk about his queer identity and opposition to Don’t Say Gay in his speech.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Gaetz associate receives another sentencing delay

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has approved yet another sentencing delay for a former Florida tax collector who was a close associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said in an order Monday that a sealed status report filed by prosecutors justifies postponing the sentencing of Joel Greenberg until August. The sentencing has been delayed twice previously.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state’s dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

2022 Pennsylvania primary election: Oz-McCormick, Lee-Irwin races too close to call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election. Voters selected the candidates who will represent their parties in the upcoming general election in November. Some of the top races include U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, and other state and local representatives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Protest#Republican#Democrats
wflx.com

New lawsuit filed against Florida's insurance commissioner

A new lawsuit is now targeting Florida's insurance commissioner in the latest development in the state's ongoing homeowners insurance crisis. The suit was filed in Leon County by the Restoration Association of Florida (RAF) and a contractor, Air Quality Assessors. It looks to reverse a policy change recently enacted. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Charlie Crist Accepts Democratic Gubernatorial Debate in Miami

[ST. PETERSBURG] — Today, Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, accepted an invitation from NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 to debate in Miami on July 21st. The event will be broadcast in both English and Spanish across the Sunshine State. “I look forward to a robust debate about...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: cunning coyotes

Shrewd and sly, coyotes have earned a reputation as cunning creatures, but many of us know little about the wild canines that inhabit our neighborhoods. And much less about how to live with them. Read on to learn more about coyote identification, how they came to Florida, and management techniques....
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy