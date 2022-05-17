Man severely burned at Huntsville bonfire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Emergency crews responded to a burn victim in Huntsville on Monday night.
According to HEMSI Spokesperson, Don Webster, a group of people were having a bonfire on the 5100-block of Rustic Trail when a flash fire broke out.2 in critical condition, including a child, after Huntsville wreck
Webster said a man in his 50s suffered from severe burns and was airlifted directly to the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s Burn Center.
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department responded to this fire to put out the blaze.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1