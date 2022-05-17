Man severely burned at Huntsville bonfire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Emergency crews responded to a burn victim in Huntsville on Monday night.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson, Don Webster, a group of people were having a bonfire on the 5100-block of Rustic Trail when a flash fire broke out.

Webster said a man in his 50s suffered from severe burns and was airlifted directly to the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s Burn Center.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department responded to this fire to put out the blaze.

