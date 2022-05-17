ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Big WWE Hell In A Cell Match Announced

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Countdown to Cody” clock on tonight’s WWE RAW finally reached zero at the top of the show’s last hour, and Cody didn’t disappoint with his promo. He talked about how Seth Rollins did indeed break the glass ceiling in WWE by reaching the top of the mountain when Cody didn’t...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Seth Rollins
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Wwe Hell In A Cell#Combat#Wwe Raw
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Thinks The Door Is Open For Top AEW Star To Join WWE

Fans recently saw Cody Rhodes part ways with AEW and return to WWE and now there’s a lot of talk about which AEW stars could jump ship in the future. MJF has openly stated in the past that he’s interested in possibly joining WWE. Over the last few weeks it’s been reported that MJF and Tony Khan haven’t been seeing eye to eye on MJF’s contract status with AEW.
WWE
aiptcomics

Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestlers React To Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW last night has left Wrestling Twitter abuzz. Although current WWE Superstars have stayed quiet on the controversy, wrestlers from other promotions have chimed-in with their thoughts. The reactions have come from the likes of IMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Becky Lynch Swings At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

After WWE RAW went off air, a fan caught an exchange between Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, a moment that saw the former Raw Women’s Champion take a swing at the American Nightmare while selling Asuka’s green mist. Lynch had been hit by the mist at the end...
WWE
E! News

WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
WWE
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy