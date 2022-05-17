Beloved Pennsylvania K9 Officer Dies

K-9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Warrington Police K9 Unit

The Warrington Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer Stephen Plum Jr.

Officer Plum served for eight years alongside his K-9 partner Murphy, the department announced Monday, May 16.

Details surrounding the officer's "sudden passing" were not immediately made clear.

He was also a US Marine Corps veteran, and he leaves behind his wife Nancy and five children, according to the department and a GoFundMe page launched for his funeral expenses.

"Officer Plum’s infectious laugh, smile, and heart impacted everyone around him," organizer Rose Vandegrift wrote. "Officer Plum will be deeply missed by not only his family, but by his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and our community."

Nearly $3,300 had been raised on the page as of Monday night.

This story will be updated as more details are provided.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.