ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrington Township, PA

Beloved Pennsylvania K9 Officer Dies

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNX8q_0fgOlg9t00
K-9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Warrington Police K9 Unit

The Warrington Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer Stephen Plum Jr.

Officer Plum served for eight years alongside his K-9 partner Murphy, the department announced Monday, May 16.

Details surrounding the officer's "sudden passing" were not immediately made clear.

He was also a US Marine Corps veteran, and he leaves behind his wife Nancy and five children, according to the department and a GoFundMe page launched for his funeral expenses.

"Officer Plum’s infectious laugh, smile, and heart impacted everyone around him," organizer Rose Vandegrift wrote. "Officer Plum will be deeply missed by not only his family, but by his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and our community."

Nearly $3,300 had been raised on the page as of Monday night.

This story will be updated as more details are provided.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured At Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail. An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was...
YORKTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Warrington Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Warrington Township, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd on Tuesday, May 17.Alfredo Gomes, age 59, of Lloyd, was killed while driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla, westbound on Route 299 when he crossed the double yellow li…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine Corps
Daily Voice

CT Ranks As Best State To Be A Police Officer, New Study Says

Connecticut is the best state in the US to serve in law enforcement, according to a newly released study. WalletHub released its 2022 “Best and Worst States To Be A Police Officer" rankings, which found Connecticut at the top of the list, ahead of California, Illinois, Maryland, and the District of Columbia in the top five.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Popular DC 'Chef Ziggy' Dies (TRIBUTE)

Eliezer Albino "Chef Ziggy" Segui knew the best way to people's hearts was through their stomachs.The popular Puerto Rican food vendor made a name for himself serving up scrumptious delights to the Columbia Heights community of Washington DC. His food even drew raves from the Washington Post, which…
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

A man from the Capital District has claimed a $1 million New York Lottery prize.Albany County resident Daniel Foster, of Watervliet, claimed a top prize from the lottery's "Strike it Rich" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, May 18.He received his prize as a single, lump-sum paymen…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
274K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy