(ABC 6 News) - Current Austin City Councilman, Oballa Oballa announced Tuesday that he will run for the At Large seat on the Austin City Council. In a statement, he said, “Austin has helped me make the American Dream come true, and I want to continue to serve this incredible community I have so much love and appreciation for” said Oballa. “My wife and I are blessed to be raising our young family in Austin. I will continue using my proven leadership skills and diverse perspective to help our entire community solve the key challenges of building a stronger economy, improving childcare, increasing housing, and engaging our youth.”

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO