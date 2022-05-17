Topeka Festival Singers bring back the Stage and Screen with songs from the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival Singers brought back music from the early and mid-1900s with their Monday night performance at White Concert Hall. The theme for tonight’s performance was “Stage and Screen” with soundtracks from movies from the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s.

The Topeka Festival Singers sang selections from West Side Story, Hamilton, The Greatest Showman, including, Puttin on the Ritz, Look To The Rainbow, That Old Black Magic, What a Wonderful World and more.

The evening included a tribute to Dr. Walt Menninger who was honored for his contributions to the musical arts in Topeka and to the Topeka Festival Singers.























































