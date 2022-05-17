ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Monday Sports Central: Wheatfall signs, FS-CSUB canceled

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONL7U_0fgOj35L00

(KGPE) – Monday’s sports headlines included former Bulldog receiver Keric Wheatfall signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tuesday’s Fresno State baseball game getting canceled.

Wheatfall signs with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA – After three solid seasons at Fresno State, wide receiver Keric Wheatfall got himself a tryout at the Eagles rookie mini-camp and he apparently took advantage of it, because Philadelphia has signed the Texas native to a rookie contract.

The undrafted rookie, who spent one year at Blinn College in Texas, before he transferred to Fresno State, still faces an uphill battle when it comes to possibly making the team, but he is off to a good start.

In three years at Fresno State, Wheatfall had 78 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. As a senior in 2021, Wheatfall was third on the team with 38 catches, 616 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Fresno State baseball game canceled

FRESNO, Calif. – Tuesday’s scheduled home finale for the Fresno State baseball team against CSU Bakersfield has been canceled.

No reason has been given for the cancelation.

The Bulldogs will close out the regular season with three critical games at Nevada starting Thursday. Fresno State is currently tied with Air Force for fourth-place in the conference standings and only the top four make the postseason tournament.

With the cancelation, the Bulldogs close out the season 16-16 at home and have now finished .500 or better at home in all 20 of Coach Batesole’s seasons at Fresno State.

Buchanan alum gets weekly honor again

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Fresno State conference rival San Diego State has struggled as a team this year on the diamond, but the Aztecs have been getting some excellent pitching from Buchanan alum TJ Fondtain recently.

For the second straight week, the Clovis native was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week on Monday, after posting a second consecutive complete game in a win over Nevada Saturday.

The sophomore also went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI double in Saturday’s win.

Buchanan baseball top-ranked in state

CLOVIS, Calif. – Fondtain’s high school alma mater is getting ready to open the Division I Central Section playoffs on Thursday against Frontier.

The 25-4 and TRAC champion Buchanan Bears will enter that game as the top seed in Division I, and as the state’s top-ranked team, as CalHiSports.com has moved them into that spot after previous No. 1 Orange Lutheran lost last week.

Grizzlies’ Goodman earns Player of the Week

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno Grizzlies won four of six games in Visalia against the Rawhide last week and Hunter Goodman was a big reason why.

The Fresno catcher and first baseman hit three homers and batted .462 over those six games, and for his efforts, he was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday.

The fourth-round pick in last year’s draft out of the University of Memphis is now tied for first in the league in hits, second in total bases, and third in homers.

The Grizzlies open a six-game home series against Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday morning at 11:05 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Zach Morgan named semifinalist for Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award

Fresno State redshirt junior catcher Zach Morgan has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. Through 52 games Morgan leads the Bulldogs and ranks sixth in the Mountain West hitting .374. Morgan has also started every game for the ‘Dogs this season behind the plate with a .986 […]
FRESNO, CA
nevadasportsnet.com

Preview: Nevada baseball hosts Fresno St. with Mountain West title on the line

The Nevada baseball team hosts Fresno State in the Mountain West regular-season finale, with back-to-back Mountain West titles on the line. The Wolf Pack (27-22, 17-10 in MW) is playing for fourth conference title in seven seasons this weekend, dating back to 2015. Nevada is two games behind UNLV (34-19, 19-8) in the Mountain West standings, yet the Wolf Pack can win the title with a sweep against Fresno State, and UNLV losing at least two of the three game road series at San Diego State, as Nevada owns the tiebreaker between the Wolf Pack and Rebels. During last weekend's series win against San Diego State, the Wolf Pack is no lower than then No. 2 seed in next weekend's Mountain West tournament.
FRESNO, CA
thefeather.com

BRIEF: Athletes sign letters of intent

Four Fresno Christian athletes received athletic scholarships this year. They signed letters of intent May 16th, 2022 in the PC Gym at Fresno Christian. Seniors Bradley Cheney, Orion Tomlinson, Jackie Gugliemana and Makayla Davila all signed. Cheney is going to The Master’s University to play soccer on a scholarship. Cheney...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Memphis#Csub#California League#Fresno Grizzlies#Fresno State#Baseball#Sports#Kgpe#Bulldog#Eagles Philadelphia#Blinn College#Csu Bakersfield#Air Force
westsideconnect.com

Bettencourt signs to Vanguard University

Orestimba’s two-sport athlete Devin Bettencourt signed his letter of intent to NAIA school, Vanguard University for baseball on Friday. Vanguard University of Southern California is a private Christian university in Costa Mesa. It was the first four-year college in Orange County. The university offers over 39 undergraduate degrees and emphases in 15 different departments. The university also offers adult-learning programs in its professional studies department and features six graduate degrees. It is accredited by the Wester Association of Schools and Colleges.
COSTA MESA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jalen Green named to NBA’s all-rookie first team

The Houston Rockets did not make the playoffs this year. In fact, they finished the regular season with the NBA’s worst record (20-62). However, they do have one of the best young players in the NBA, Jalen Green, and on Wednesday he was named to the NBA’s all-rookie first team. Green, who is from Fresno, […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Fans banned after fight between parents, umpire

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — No fans in the stands: That’s the message from the California Interscholastic Federation to Del Campo and Buhach Colony high schools after a video showed parents fighting with an umpire.  Parents feel the decision hurts Del Campo more than Buhach because Del Campo is the #2 seed, granting home-field advantage, […]
YourCentralValley.com

Why Fresno State’s president wants the library’s name changed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The president of Fresno State is officially in support of changing the name of the university’s Henry Madden Library, according to a letter released Wednesday. In the letter, dated May 18 and addressed to the California State University system’s executive vice chancellor, Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval formally recommended that the CSU […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Central Valley to get new 350 area code as 209 runs out of numbers

STOCKTON – California's Central Valley is getting a new area code -- 350 -- to ensure that enough phone numbers are available in the region currently served by the 209 area code, the California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday.The 209 area code currently is used in parts of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Escalon, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, but is projected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2022, according to the CPUC.The commission voted Thursday to approve a request by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

VISALIA – Here’s a news scoop: The best ice cream on the planet, according to some restaurant guides, is coming to Visalia. Visalians Cali and Brandon Sorensen will be opening a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt walk-up parlor next to the new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall. Both franchises will be located in the former Mainland Skate building being renovated into four quick serve restaurants. Property owner Fung Lee moved his Mainland Skate store to the Visalia Mall and will lease the building to the ice cream shop, chicken restaurant as well as a pizza place and a sandwich store.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Trustee Says Bullard Football Coach Used Racial Slur to Her Son

Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas on Tuesday evening accused Bullard High football Coach Donnie Arax of using a racial slur to her son when he was a Bullard student. Thomas brought up the allegation on “Unfiltered,” a public affairs show Livestreamed on Facebook and hosted by GV Wire publisher Darius Assemi that on Tuesday was focused on the issue of racism in Fresno Unified and a recent social media post that pictured a Bullard High student wearing a head covering that resembled a Ku Klux Klan hood.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno is 11th fastest growing county in California

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy