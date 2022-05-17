ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates making final push to earn votes before Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Dave McCormick rallied a crowd at Bella Sera in Canonsburg as the countdown to election day continues.

McCormick told voters why he stands out from the others, including his combat experience and international business ventures. Dave McCormick says not only do Republican votes need to be earned, but also the votes of a large percentage of independent voters who haven’t made up their minds. He says they’re looking for a candidate who has strong conservative values and electability – like him.

It’s a crowded race on the Republican side. Dr. Mehmet Oz is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for his pro-life, pro-Second Amendment values.

“He knows I will win in November,” Dr. Mehmet Oz said. “I’m smart, tough and will never let you down.”

Topping recent polls alongside Dr. Oz is Republican Kathy Barnette who has come under fire for a picture NBC News exclusively verified as Barnette marching alongside known Proud Boys at the Capitol on January 6. In response, Barnette said the following:

“I feel about January 6th, the way the Left feels about the summer of 2020 when you had Black Lives Matter and Antifa and other groups looting and rioting and people calling it mostly peaceful protests with building being burned down behind,” Barnette said.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Governor John Fetterman is leading the race. After suffering a stroke on Sunday, his wife Gisele announced from a hospital room he won’t be at his own watch party, but she will be. Fetterman says he has no brain damage because of early intervention.

“He has A-fib which is a very common thing people have and it causes your heart to beat too slow or too fast and it caused a blood clot,” Gisele Fetterman tells Channel 11.

The other Democratic front-runner is Congressman Conor Lamb. He and Fetterman are the only two Democratic candidates polling in the double digits. With 37% of Democrats undecided, it’s anyone’s guess who will earn their vote.

Polling numbers, past actions preview Pennsylvania primary candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election

