MARION COUNTY — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash that occurred in Marion County on Friday. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around roughly 2 p.m., a pickup truck, which was being driven by a 61-year-old female of Williston, was traveling west on County Road 326 behind a number of other vehicles.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO