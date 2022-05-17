Living the Dream: NBA licenses local rapper’s music for playoffs

This year’s NBA playoffs have served as a reminder of how much the provocative power forward sets the tone for the Warriors by being such a pain in the ass to play against. Late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies’ home crowd sure tried their damnedest to provoke the NBA’s No 1 pest. Some 18,000 fans twirled towels at the Warriors bench – and chanted along as the PA played Whoop That Trick, a local anthem. Given the deafening roar inside FedEx Forum, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was the Grizzlies who had the upper hand when, in fact, the Warriors led by 46. In the middle of this madness Draymond Green was firmly in his element: bobbing to the beat, waving a towel and really whooping it up.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO