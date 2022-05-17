ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain City, WI

Living the Dream: NBA licenses local rapper’s music for playoffs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny sporting event you’ve ever been to has had some kind of music playing pre-game to get you all energized and hyped. Well, one local artist got to be at the center of that process on one of sports’ biggest stages. Behind every lyric, and every beat...

The Guardian

Draymond Green: Basketball’s biggest troll and the Warriors’ heart and soul

This year’s NBA playoffs have served as a reminder of how much the provocative power forward sets the tone for the Warriors by being such a pain in the ass to play against. Late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies’ home crowd sure tried their damnedest to provoke the NBA’s No 1 pest. Some 18,000 fans twirled towels at the Warriors bench – and chanted along as the PA played Whoop That Trick, a local anthem. Given the deafening roar inside FedEx Forum, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was the Grizzlies who had the upper hand when, in fact, the Warriors led by 46. In the middle of this madness Draymond Green was firmly in his element: bobbing to the beat, waving a towel and really whooping it up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
