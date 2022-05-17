ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland resident upset RTA bus stop placed in front of home

By Joe Pagonakis
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0au5ZI_0fgOhB8K00

Isaiah Kent was left stunned after the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority moved a bus stop directly in front of his Union Avenue home without warning.

Kent showed News 5 the new bus stop, which is located at the bottom of the walkway to his house. Kent said he became so frustrated with RTA riders waiting in front of his house at all hours of the day and night and concerned about the safety of his family, he removed the bus stop sign and took it some 500 feet down Union Avenue to its original location.

Marvetta Rutherford
Kent removed the bus stop sign in front of his house and took it to its former location

“I shook it loose and moved it down there, because that’s where it’s supposed to be, away from a house," Kent said. “With riders waiting out front, my dog is always barking, waking up my daughter, waking me up, then I got to figure out is there somebody standing out here.”

“And now that certain laws are passed where anyone can carry a weapon, you’re not about to put my daughter in jeopardy, you’re not about to put my wife in jeopardy, you’re not going put my sister in jeopardy, and you sure as hell not going to put me in jeopardy.”

Anthony Garcia
Marvetta Rutherford is a route 15 RTA rider

Marvetta Rutherford, who is a Route 15 GCRTA rider on Union Avenue, said riders were never consulted about the new bus stop location. Rutherford is concerned there is not adequate space for riders in front of Kent's home to keep riders safely away from traffic.

“This was so dumb, I’m sure the children and the dog that live here could have done a better job of installation," Rutherford said. “The placement, it’s just totally egregious that they think that this is okay to do such a thing in this neighborhood or any neighborhood.”

“The bus drivers didn’t even know that it had been installed. This is just dumb, now they have to come back and cap that off and totally take it out.”

Chris Stocking with rider group Clevelanders for Public Transit told News 5 that the bus stop move points to a much bigger issue with GCRTA and its inadequate communication with riders. Stocking said there is only one rider on the 10-member RTA Community Advisory Board who is an actual RTA rider. Stocking said his group sent a list of recommended improvements to GCRTA on Feb. 3, but the group is still waiting for a response.

“RTA needs to explain why the stop was moved, what’s the rationale for doing this, and they need better customer service," Stocking said. “This is just one example that may be RTA needs to look at how they communicate with riders.”

"You took away all the real-time displays in the bus shelters, when are those going to come back? On the advisory board, it's hard to be one out of ten, you need other people who can support you on the board, you just can’t be a lone wolf.”

Greater Cleveland RTA quickly responded to our story and agreed it will move the bus stop to another location, and issued the following statement:

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority installed a bus stop in an accessible and pedestrian safe location, largely based on its proximity to the signalized intersection of East 110th Street and Union Avenue. However, we understand the outlying concerns expressed by some of our customers and will therefore reexamine the area and adjust the bus stop placement to ensure the continued crossing safety of the public, while keeping the stop near the traffic signal.

Meanwhile, Kent had just one request for the Greater Cleveland RTA.

“Figure out who is in the area first, do some recon, figure out what’s going on before you start making decisions," Kent said. “If you want this, knock on the door and ask, ask us is it okay if we put this here.”

“Okay, let me put a bus stop in front of your house and see how you like it, without asking you.”

Comments / 22

no name needed
3d ago

awesome....take that stand .. won't no one stand for you and yours safety better than you👍🏾

Reply
15
Quentin Cherry
2d ago

lmao I watched him carry that rta sign to 109th union. 🤣 I thought he was scrapping the sign at 1st.

Reply(3)
6
DJ Ozzy
3d ago

Just put it in front of one of the abandoned houses or vacant lots.

Reply
9
Related
cleveland19.com

12-year-old struck in front of Urban Community School puts safe streets ordinance in fast lane

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The issue: Safety on major Cleveland roads, especially after a 12-year-old sixth-grader got hit walking to school two weeks ago. “The car turned north and didn’t see the kid at all,” said Tom Gill, president of Urban Community School on Lorain and West 48th. “She rolled up on the car and rolled off, but it was a pretty scary moment and one that we saw coming, frankly.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
cleveland19.com

Parts stolen from 8 Maple Heights school buses

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The catalytic converters were stolen from eight Maple Heights school buses either late Wednesday or early Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Charles Keenan said the transportation director discovered the vandalism when she arrived at work on Thursday. Since the buses were inoperable, the transportation director had to...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Public Transit
Cleveland.com

Investigation continues into Parma underground parking garage collapse: Photos

PARMA, Ohio -- Two weeks after the partial collapse of an underground parking garage at 5800 Laurent Drive, Fire Chief Michael Lasky said the investigation continues. “Two cars, for lack of a better term, were trapped and just being held up by their bumpers,” Lasky said. “We were able to get all of the cars off the deck, so there’s nothing else on it now and there’s nothing underneath it.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Kids cause extensive vandalism at Coe Lake in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Safety Director/Law Director Barbara Jones reported to City Council at its May 16 meeting that multiple offenders recently caused significant vandalism at Coe Lake. “There was some major vandalism at Coe Lake about a week ago,” Jones said. “It caused damage to the pavilion and...
BEREA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

Initial Success: Bird Scooters Flying Off Canton Street Corners

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe it’s too soon to be proud as a peacock. But the “Bird” scooters that have been out on Canton’s streets for three weeks look to be a big success. The company has already hired extra fleet managers...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy