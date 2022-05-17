ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Outdoor Warning System in Sedgwick County will sound different Monday

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Outdoor Warning System in Sedgwick County, which is tested every Monday at noon, will sound different next week, on Monday, May 23.

The reason is that Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) will be testing the attack function of their outdoor warning system.

According to SCEM, their system has an alert function for severe weather, which they state is a steady tone, and an attack function, which they say is a rise and fall.

The attack function is for things such as an enemy attack, air raids, or other threats of that nature, according to SCEM.

‘I wanted to not be a statistic’: Wichita man shares experiences with fentanyl addiction

In April of this year, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita and Sedgwick County. For the history of sirens and functions of the Sedgwick County Warning Systems, click here .

In light of recent damaging weather and as a reminder, it is important for everyone to have the same expectations when it comes to outdoor warning devices, commonly referred to as tornado sirens. First, the sirens are not meant to be heard indoors. The devices are in place to warn people who are outside, away from radio and TV, that something bad is happening and they need to get inside, turn on local media, and find out what is going on. That means for most people the sirens are NOT meant to be a primary means of receiving an alert; they serve as a backup to one of the primary methods listed above.”

Sedgwick County Emergency Management

To report a non-functioning outdoor warning device, SCEM asks you to please email sirens@sedgwick.gov.

