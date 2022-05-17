ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Multiple people arrested in Evangeline Parish for fentanyl, heroin, meth possession

By Dionne Johnson
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) –Multiple people were arrested in Evangeline Parish between Friday, May 13 and Monday, May 16 on charges ranging from possession of fentanyl to possession of meth, heroin and oxycodone.

According to a press release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chad Richard, 54 of Branch, and Nick Bischoff, 49 of Eunice are facing felony drug charges following traffic stop searches on May 13.

Richard was charged with possession of methaphetamine over 4 grams, and a traffic citation.

Bischoff, deputies said, was charged with possession of fentanyl more than 5 grams.

WANTED: New Iberia man faces laundry list of drug charges

Two additional arrest were made Monday following a search at a home in the Chataignier area, deputies said.

Marsha Huval, 61 of Chatagnier and Atticus Miller, 28 of Eunice were booked into jail.

Huval was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, possession of alprazolam, 2 counts and possession of hydrocodone.

Miller faces possession of fentanyl charges and has an outstanding warrant in St. Landry Parish.

