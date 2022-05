The last few players rom Daytona Beach Mainland High to play for UCF turned out to be quite productive. Knights coaches are hoping 2024 safety Zavier ‘Zay’ Mincey is next. Mincey was offered a scholarship by UCF on Tuesday, one of numerous offers the big defensive back — 6-foot-3, 190 pounds — has picked up recently. Mincey now has 13 offers from schools like Auburn, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, so the Knights have their work cu out for them in winning over the services of Mincey,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO