Kaukauna, WI

Van Deurzen announces run for Wisconsin’s 5th Assembly District

By staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAUKAUNA — Democrat Joseph “Joey” Van Deurzen has filed to run in the November 2022 election to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District in the state Assembly. The district includes the city of Kaukauna, along with much of northeast Outagamie County and part of Brown County. The...

Comments / 6

April_Biden's_Diary
2d ago

hard pass. the globe is starting to organize against corruption. we don't need some poorly educated kid screwing things up even more.

seehafernews.com

Local Legislator Announces He’s Running For Re-election

“It’s just been an honor to serve the people in the 25th Assembly District over the past 10 years and I have some work to continue.”. With that, Republican Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has announced he’s officially running for a sixth two-year term to represent the 25th Assembly District in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This isn’t Batman:’ Judge gives Vos chance to avoid contempt with Gableman records

A judge saus the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt. Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.
DANE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin DHS recommends masks again for high coronavirus counties

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s public health managers are once again recommending masks for some people in the state. The state’s Department of Health Services on Tuesday said people in the seven counties that currently have high COVID-19 community levels should wear masks inside once again. “As...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Dane County judge questions Zuckerbucks lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Whether Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life broke Wisconsin’s election laws in 2020 won’t be known until the Wisconsin Supreme Court decides what state law says about ballot drop boxes and outside election grants. Maybe. A Dane County judge on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.” The lawsuit argues that private grants given to Madison from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg amounted to illegal bribery. The Wisconsin Elections Commission in December rejected that complaint, and this lawsuit is an appeal of that decision. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke held arguments in the case Tuesday and said he would issue a ruling by mid-June.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Kleefisch, Michels, Nicholson & Toney Demand State Senate Fire Tate in Extraordinary Session

Republican gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Kevin Nicholson are demanding that the Republican-controlled state Senate come into extraordinary session this week to fire Tony Evers’s embattled Parole Commission chairman John Tate since the governor won’t do so. “I agree with Wisconsin Right Now’s position that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Editorial | Republicans want to deny Wisconsin parents a say on education

Republican lieutenant governor candidate Will Martin is a smart, experienced bureaucrat who served in the administrations of former Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker. He knows his way around state government and the private sector. So we have to take him seriously when he says that he wants to eliminate the Department of Public Instruction and the elected office of state superintendent.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a "California philosophy" with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotafreepress.com

McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
ELECTIONS
wxerfm.com

THERE’LL BE EYES IN THE SKIES OVER SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

You’ll want to keep your eyes on the road, but others may have their eyes on your driving from above in Sheboygan County next week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be sending airborne troopers for aerial enforcement in four Wisconsin Counties, including Sheboygan, beginning today with pilots watching Highway 172 in Brown County. Columbia and Washington Counties are also on the schedule during the next week or so. I-43 in Sheboygan County will be observed next week Thursday, the 26th, as we approach Memorial Day weekend and the start of the busy summer travel season.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
APPLETON, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A struggle to be seen: Why Wisconsin’s Hmong American community continues to face discrimination

Sheng Lee Riechers remembers attending Neenah school and community events where military veterans were asked to stand and be recognized for their service to the country. Her father, a Hmong soldier who fought communist forces under the direction of the U.S. government during the Vietnam War, would always hesitate to stand, unsure of how he would be received.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Discusses Recent Lawsuit Filed by the MAVCB

The City of Manitowoc has filed suit against the city of Two Rivers and its Room Tax Commission. City Manager Greg Buckley says a special mostly closed session meeting was held following the regularly scheduled Council meeting Monday night with City Attorney Joseph Thuermer present to discuss the best options going forward.
TWO RIVERS, WI

