Five teens injured in New Market ATV crash

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say five teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in New Market on Monday night.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said three teens were taken to Huntsville Hospital with one in serious condition. The two other teenagers were taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children but only had minor injuries.

Webster told News 19 the crash happened around 7:49 p.m. at 384 St. Clair Road in New Market.

