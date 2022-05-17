ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Families mourn Worcester fire victims, but thankful for survivors

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bezw_0fgOc98E00

WORCESTER, Mass. — The death toll of the Gage Street apartment building fire rose from two to four Monday as authorities pulled out two more bodies.

The building owner Jim Li says the fire started on the back deck. He is now thanking someone who lived in the building for preventing more deaths.

“He was banging on everybody’s door,” said Li. “Fire! Fire! Come out! Get out!”

He says there were 21 people in the seven-unit building, which is now a total loss. Li says sadly some of them are living in their cars or staying with friends.

The Saturday morning fire also spread next door, where 12 others are displaced. He hopes to have those tenants back soon.

The people displaced, although homeless, are thankful they made it out alive, something Christopher Lopez sadly cannot say about his cousin.

“They lived on the third floor,” said Lopez, who we found as he came to say goodbye.

His cousin’s girlfriend survived, but was one of four people injured.

“She’s actually one of the persons that jumped out the third-floor window, and she’s in the hospital right now with brain damage,” said Lopez.

Still, fears remain that there could be more victims inside, since there have been major delays with this investigation.

“There were snakes in the building,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early. “They couldn’t get in there right away. The fact that there was water, the structure was damaged, the roof collapsed.”

While some residents came to see what could be salvaged, others like Lopez have to figure out how his cousin’s three kids will go on without a father.

“He was the piece of glue in the family,” said Lopez. “He was just one of those pieces that stuck us together sometimes.”

We purposefully are not releasing the names of the victims until authorities do so. Those authorities are not just working on notifying next of kin, but also looking through surveillance cameras in the area to see if there is any foul play here.

Residents told Boston 25 people were walking around the building moments before the 3:30 a.m. fire.

Follow Wale on Facebook: WaleAliyuTV / Instagram: WaleAliyuTV / Twitter: @WaleAliyu / TikTok: WaleAliyu, / YouTube: Wale Aliyu

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Gage Street fire victim remembered as kind, outgoing

WORCESTER, Mass. - People who knew Marcel Fontaine would tell you he left an impact on everyone he met. "It makes me feel good that at least in the short period of time that he was here on earth he was able to touch so many lives," Renee Fontaine said.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Accidents
County
Worcester County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
WWLP

New England wife denies shooting co-worker in beheading case

The wife of a New Hampshire man accused of killing her co-worker after he discovered they were texting — and then forcing her to behead him — denied shooting him Wednesday, and testified that both were brutally assaulted by her husband in the hours leading up to the death that night.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Results of trooper crash probe withheld

QUINCY, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning. Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple teens charged in fight that hospitalized two people in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — Multiple teens have been charged after an investigation into a fight in Dedham on May 7 that sent two people to the hospital. A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged for multiple counts of assault and battery, multiple counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and disorderly conduct. One of these juveniles is also being charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester City Manager: no more fire victims found

WORCESTER, Mass. — Manuel Lucero woke early Saturday morning to the sound of a carbon monoxide detector going off in his Gage Street apartment. “I couldn’t see any smoke, so it was weird,” he said. “So I checked the gas and the gas wasn’t on. So I opened the back door and I looked behind and I see a glow coming from the basement — and immediately think, ‘Fire!’”
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people injured including firefighters after ambulance crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Multiple people were injured including firefighters after an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck and ambulance on I-93, according to officials. Emergency crews were responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 Southbound but while attempting to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from I-93 Northbound a pickup struck the ambulance.
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Shrewsbury couple hopes daughter's suicide helps others

Content Warning: The following article discusses suicidal feelings.SHREWSBURY – Greg Wolfus looks back on life with countless stories of joyous adventures, silliness and good times with his wife Danielle, daughter Zoe and younger son Isaac. They were close. They were happy. And then, suddenly—on August 27, 2020—Zoe was dead. She died by suicide at 16 years old. "Our life was awesome and we recognized it all the time. I didn't need this pain to make me realize how good my life was," Greg said.Greg and Danielle still wonder what they had missed. "That's very common, we've learned, for survivors of suicide," Danielle...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy