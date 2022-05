WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County paused the count early due to staffing issues. The count picked back up this morning, with more than 10,000 ballots left to go. "That is the challenge. We receive so many back that we have to work very diligently to make sure they are processed correctly and that they are counted correctly, and the right winner is announced," said Alyssa Fusaro, Luzerne County Board of Elections.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO