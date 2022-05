LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of leaving his dogs in the hot sun when it was nearly 100 degrees outside, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Antonio Kincey faces two charges of animal abuse and neglect after Clark County Animal Control was called to his home on May 18. Around 12:40 p.m., a neighbor called CCAC to report that a dog was in a crate in direct sunlight and appeared to not have water, the report said.

