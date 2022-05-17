Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Edgecombe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN EDGECOMBE AND NORTHEASTERN WILSON COUNTIES At 142 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Elm City, or 13 miles northwest of Farmville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Tarboro, Wilson, Elm City, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Macclesfield, Saratoga, Conetoe and Speed. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO