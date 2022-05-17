Pa. primary election: What you need to know to cast your vote

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...

