Pa. primary election: What you need to know to cast your vote

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate.
The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022
This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection.
John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
Comments / 0