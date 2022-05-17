ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. primary election: What you need to know to cast your vote

By Sara Madonna
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

That's the big question that will be answered as Pennsylvania voters head to the polls on Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. If you're not sure of the location of your polling place you can find...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Primary Election Results Are In

Mehmet C. Oz - Republican Party. Monroe County (District 45) Monroe County (District 45) Pennsylvania's general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. For more election information, visit https://www.electionreturns.pa.gov/Home/CountyResults?countyName=MONROE&ElectionID=undefined&ElectionType=P&IsActive=undefined.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

State house candidate says he had problems at Pa. polling place this morning

An incumbent Democrat state representative is alerting Pa. primary voters about potential problems and long delays at the polls. State Rep. Manny Guzman, D-Berks, said he encountered substantial delay at his polling place this morning. In a press release released by his office, he is blaming poll workers not being properly trained on Berks County’s new voting machines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County Voting Woes | Eyewitness News

Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night …. Pa Sen. Race: Oz, McCormick too close to call on …. James May Leads in Republican Race 118th District …. Lou Barletta Loses to Mastriano | Eyewitness News. Lou Barletta Speech.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Election Results: Check results for Pennsylvania's primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania voters made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Carie Delrosso wins race for Republican nomination for Pa. lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Carie Delrosso has won the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Delrosso faced eight other candidates. Austin Davis won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. People vote separately for each party's nomination for the state's governor and lieutenant governor. Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Hidden pension management fees – hundreds of millions of Pennsylvania dollars – could become public

The Center Square – Public pensions in Pennsylvania have a transparency problem. Though the public retirement systems pay performance-based fees to investment managers, these fees aren’t reported or publicly available. Their costs, however, can be quite high. Pennsylvania’s public pensions have some of the lowest funding ratios in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

