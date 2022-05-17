ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to be presented with $1 million

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Racial Injustice Tulsa Massacre Lawsuit Viola Fletcher, 107, a survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, attends a hearing at the Tulsa County Courthouse, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. A judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the massacre. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP) (Stephen Pingry)

TULSA, Okla. — The survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 108-year-old Mrs. Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Mrs. Lessie Benningfield Randle and 101-year-old Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, will be presented a gift of $1 million.

The gift comes from the Ed and Lisa Mitzen with their New York-based nonprofit Business for Good Foundation™.

Mr. Mitzen said he felt compelled to give a significant donation to the survivors after he read an article about the Tulsa Race Massacre survivors in The Washington Post, written by DeNeen L. Brown.

DeNeen L. Brown is from Oklahoma and is award-winning journalist at the Washington Post.

Brown gave Mitzen’s request to State Rep. Regina Goodwin, who represents the Historic Greenwood District.

Goodwin then enlisted the aid of Tulsa S.T.E.P.S. (Serving To Empower People Successfully), as previous fundraising for the survivors was done through them.

Julia Ann Perryman
3d ago

So offsprings can take it from them. The elders went thru that. We are all going thru as hard of issues today. Life is not so good for many others. I think we should all of all races sue.

Reply(1)
9
Nashoba
2d ago

okay now what about the residential school survivors that are still alive and even some of there attackers are still alive and still honored through the church and no arrest have been made..natives dont ask for your money..we want justice

Reply(1)
5
Phoenyx
2d ago

Do people not read the articles? This was a gift, to the 3 living survivors, from a New York based non profit organization.

Reply
8
