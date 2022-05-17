ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Marijuana Legalization, what are the pros and cons?

By Skylar Eagle
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiRqG_0fgOWWfg00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Advocates say marijuana is still controversial but could be used for addiction prevention and economic development.

More states are legalizing cannabis and with recent legislation passed in the House of Representatives to legalize it nationwide, advocates in West Virginia say now is the time for action with a state-specific approach.

“We legalize cannabis the right way, where the wealth and the ownership stays in West Virginia,” said WV Can’t Wait Co-Chair Stephen Smith. “Where we do not take away people’s other rights in order to legalize cannabis, particularly we need to protect second amendment rights and we need to truly end the war on drugs.”

A bill introduced in January aims to do exactly that. West Virginia Senate Bill 15 would legalize and decriminalize the consumption, sale, and production of marijuana across the state. The bill includes stipulations for taxes and regulations but did not move forward in the Senate during the legislative session.

Medical marijuana was legalized for some chronic conditions in 2017, with several dispensaries opening up across the state, sparking a new field of economic development.

One business owner started a new company centered around medical cannabis and believes the plant can help people struggling with addiction and create a new economic future for West Virginia.

“It is great for anxiety and I think, as opposed to taking a prescription drug which I think is a very slippery slope,” said Appalachian Cannabis Company CEO Chris Yeager. “When you start to look at folks that are using it for insomnia and other different ailments that way, there is no reason not to open up access and allow adults 21 and over to be able to access the plant.”

Yeager said there is potential for a wide-ranging industry with cannabis production, and it could help bring more jobs to the state, boosting tourism and economic development. He added education is vital to ensuring a successful rollout of medical or recreational marijuana and helping the state move against the stigma. He said the tax revenue from recreational sales could boost funding to schools and infrastructure, and provide a new selling point for people and businesses to migrate to the Mountain State.

(SOT: Yeager)

“Do not overregulate it, do not overtax it and I think it could absolutely be a wonderful thing for West Virginia,” Yeager added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 4

Related
WVNS

Infant formula shortage continues to hurt consumers in the two Virginias

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Infant formula shortages are plaguing the nation and even hits home in the two Virginias. It’s getting harder and harder to find grocery shelves stocked with baby formula. And there are different factors that are in play when it comes to the situation. It’s a supply chain issue and one large manufacturer was […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia health officials continue to urge booster shots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at WVU Medicine are encouraging all those eligible to get COVID-19 booster vaccines. In addition, patients and visitors to the hospital are reminded to adhere to masking guidelines. According to the CDC, the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (COVID-19 mRNA vaccines) are preferred. Everyone ages...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

WV honors National Foster Care Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – May is National Foster Care Month. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Social Services is joining with partners across the country to honor the month. National Foster Care Month acknowledges foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other community members who help […]
POLITICS
sunny95.com

Words of caution on COVID in Ohio

COLUMBUS – While COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in Ohio, they are increasing in the United States and health officials warn the pandemic could get even worse over the coming months. “We need to take this opportunity to prepare for the fall,” Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Legalization#West Virginia Senate
WVNS

WVU Medicine brought lung cancer screenings to Monroe County

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – L.U.C.A.S., a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, visited Monroe County to provide low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine, WVU Hospitals, and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS was at Alderson Medical Center in Monroe County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. L.U.C.A.S., an acronym for Lung Cancer […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Millions For Housing Coming To W.Va.

West Virginia will receive millions of dollars from the federal government to help provide housing across the state. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Monday that the state would receive more than $41 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). However, on Tuesday, Manchin's office reached out to WVPB with a correction, stating that the total funds would be closer to $37 million.
ADVOCACY
treatmentmagazine.com

And Justice for All

Emily Neely is using a fellowship from Equal Justice Works to help low-income West Virginia families that are in recovery navigate their legal issues. Navigating the court system in opioid-impacted child custody cases can be especially challenging for people in recovery, threatening their progress and potentially triggering a relapse. Emily...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia receives second half of COVID-19 relief funds

CHARLESTON — State officials announced Monday that West Virginia received the second half of the $1.35 billion American Rescue Plan Act funds, giving West Virginia additional funds to combat COVID-19 and begin work on much-needed drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. During his first-of-the-week virtual briefings from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvpublic.org

Small Business Opportunities Expand For West Virginia Women And Minorities

Services to expand small business opportunities for West Virginia women and minorities were strengthened statewide on Wednesday. The grand opening of the West Virginia Women’s Business Center office in Charleston now gives the nonprofit support agency four statewide hubs serving all 55 counties. The downtown Charleston center joins hubs in Morgantown and Fairmont, with an office in Huntington set to open within the next 30 days.
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

WV senator, colleagues call on White House for gas price help

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fed up with high gas prices, a group of Republican U.S. senators held a briefing on Capitol Hill. Among those speaking was U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) For the first time, every state in the nation is seeing prices at more than $4 per...
CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

As WV’s veteran population shrinks and diversifies, the VA eyes changes to health care

In West Virginia, some VA services may be on the chopping block, which has drawn criticism. But experts say the reality is that the VA will have to do something to alter its services for a geographically dispersed and smaller population, whether or not it’s the recommendations in the recent report. As WV’s veteran population shrinks and diversifies, the VA eyes changes to health care appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy