ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An East Asheville couple is asking for the safe return of their dog, Patty. The 12-year-old Bichon Frise mix was last seen May 10, her owner Channing Ayers said. According to Ayers, neighbors saw a man in a dark-colored sedan steal the dog from the bottom of their driveway off Glendale Avenue.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO