‘Don’t panic’: Doctor says there are safe ways to find baby formula

(WKBN) – The baby formula shortage is continuing across the country. There are some signs of hope as the federal government looks to get Abbott up and running again . However, it’s still going to be a while until we’re back to normal.

We told you last week about the dangers of making your own , so what can you do?

“There’s so many things that they can do and that’s why I tell people don’t panic,” said Dr. Sarah Adams, of Akron Children’s Hospital.

What to do amid baby formula shortage

That’s easier said than done when you’re trying to feed your baby, but Adams says to first call your pediatrician.

“Very often, they have samples that they can give you. They can also connect you with their local representative for the different formula companies, and many times, you can get on their registry,” Adams said.

Sometimes companies also help parents financially depending on their insurance.

Adams also says to consider trying different brands.

“There might be a day or two where you can tell that the baby is adjusting to the new brand or new type of formula,” she said.

If your baby takes a regular formula, they might be able to switch to a formula for sensitive tummies.

“Like I said, most babies do just fine. I think the problem becomes when a baby is on a specialized formula like a hypoallergenic formula or one that has special amino acids. You definitely want to talk to your pediatrician before you try to look for other options before that,” Adams said.

Be careful buying online and overseas — make sure you’re buying from reputable companies.

“Also, do not buy any formula that’s made overseas because it’s not FDA approved,” Adams said.

Most formula lasts a year, according to Adams, so she doesn’t suggest stockpiling.

“Don’t be afraid to share it with a friend and I would say the other very important thing is please do not add extra water. So, follow the instructions,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also set up a web page with a list of resources and links to help parents during this difficult time.

