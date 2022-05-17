Fire rips through Clairemont Mesa home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A mid-afternoon fire gutted a Clairemont Mesa home Monday, displacing two residents.

The non-injury blaze in the 3900 block of Armstrong Street erupted for unknown reasons about 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the roof of the single-story house, authorities said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the pair of adults who live in the home arrange for emergency shelter.

