San Diego, CA

Fire rips through Clairemont Mesa home

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A mid-afternoon fire gutted a Clairemont Mesa home Monday, displacing two residents.

The non-injury blaze in the 3900 block of Armstrong Street erupted for unknown reasons about 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the roof of the single-story house, authorities said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the pair of adults who live in the home arrange for emergency shelter.

