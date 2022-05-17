Grace Ellen Naylor – Rostraver Township

Robert M. Gaydos, 87, of Washington Township, passed on May 5, 2022. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to his high school sweetheart, LaVonne (née Weaver); devoted father of David Gaydos, Sharon Pizagno (Herb), Bobby Gaydos, and the late Daniel Gaydos; loving grandfather of Hunter and Morgan Pizagno, whom he was so proud of; and dear brother of Richard Gaydos (Ann), Mary Ann Wentz, and the late Pauline Rabe and Cornell Gaydos. He was the cherished son of the late Michael and Pauline (née Kollar) Gaydos. Robert went to Notre Dame on a football scholarship and graduated in 1958. Robert was with Guardian Adjustment Services for over 30 years as an independent adjuster. He enjoyed helping people. Viewing and Mass of Christian burial took place at Church of the Holy Family in Sewell, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080, or Donora Public Library, 510 Meldon Ave., Donora, PA 15033, www.donoralibrary.com.

