Hartford, CT

Hartford Family Wants Justice After Innocent Man Was Shot to Death

By Jamie Ratliff
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hartford family is calling for justice. Their loved one was shot and killed while getting something to eat in the middle of the day. Police have some leads, but community leaders hope people will come forward with what they know. Guillermo Gonzalez enjoyed spending time with his large...

Holly Gilbert
3d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends My deepest condolences and sympathy to the family I am very sorry for your loss I pray to God y'all get justice and he ain't just another number sad that this happened for real more then like was one of the young people trying to make a name for there self

2
