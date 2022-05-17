ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall native and hero dies trying to stop church shooting

By Christa Swanson
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man from Marshall, Texas, died heroically trying to stop a shooter at a church in California Sunday. Dr. John Cheng tackled gunman David Chou after he opened fire on the church during...

