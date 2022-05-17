ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa family mourning the loss of relative killed in Buffalo mass shooting

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One of the victims killed in the mass shooting Saturday in Buffalo, New York was an Alabama native.

Pearl Young, 77, was originally from Fayette, Alabama. Young’s sister and niece both live in Tuscaloosa and are heartbroken at the tragic loss of their loved one.

Jacqueline Wright says she is going to miss her aunt.

“I am going to miss that vibrant personality; she was youthful her last name was Young, and she was youthful.  I am going to miss the fact that she was a gem. She was an aunt and a dear friend,” Wright said. “She was a close friend, I am going to remember her love that she had for her family… that she had for us. That’s what I am going to remember. Her laugh and how she praised God.”

10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Mary Craig says her sister was a devout Christian who loved her church, her community in Buffalo, and helping others.

“She had this food pantry and would give out food to those in need, and that’s the type of heart she had,” Craig said. “She was just a loving, kind person [and] she loved people. She was so sweet to everyone around her in her church family and everyone loved her, her personality was outstanding.”

Craig and her daughter are planning to travel to Buffalo later this week to spend time with relatives. Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.

