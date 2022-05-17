House catches fire while under construction

Wilson firefighters carry ladders to an unoccupied home at 4302 Foxfire Lane that sustained fire damage on Sunday.

Officials say a spark from welders working on a house ignited a Sunday afternoon fire.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services personnel responded shortly after noon to a house on the 4300 block of Foxfire Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters searched for occupants and battled flames in the two-story house, which was under construction.

“The investigation found that crews had been welding earlier over a wooden deck on the second floor,” a fire report states. “Undetected sparks from the hot work caused a fire in the wood work and extended to the living space.”

Wilson police officers, Wilson County EMS personnel and city of Wilson utilities crews assisted with the response. No injuries were reported.