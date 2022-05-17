Cordova nail salon employees, customers robbed at gunpoint

CORDOVA, Tenn. – The owner of a Cordova nail salon is installing a buzzer door lock after two employees and three customers were held up at gunpoint.

The brazen robbery at the Wolf River Commons shopping plaza happened just before closing Thursday night. Police said two men with a gun stormed the business and demanded money from everyone.

“Those girls had to be traumatized, and here they come back to work,” said the owner of the nail salon, who did not want to be identified. “I mean, imagine somebody points a gun at your head.”

The owner said the robbers also asked for the cash box, but employees told them it was a credit card-only business.

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see one robber check a drawer for money before leaving, while the other points a gun toward the people in the shop.

400 block of S. Germantown Parkway

“We don’t have cash. They said give us the cash on you. I don’t know how much the customers had,” he said.

He said the nail salon has been at the South Germantown Parkway location for five years, and this is the first time anything like that has happened there.

The owner said he’s concerned it will hurt his business, but his top priority is the safety of his workers and clientele.





“They probably handled it better than I would have,” he said. “I told them you did the right thing. You gave them the cash in your pockets, and nobody got hurt.”

The suspects left in a royal blue four-door pickup truck.

If you have any information to help police find the robbers, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.