Family friend remembers 19-year-old killed at Olathe’s Black Bob Park

By Monica Castro
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — Shay Weber has been a friend to Marco Cardino’s family for many years. When she heard of his death at Black Bob Park, she said she couldn’t believe it.

“Marco’s deepest character is that he’s a very gentle, and respectful and compassionate child,” she said.

Weber spoke on behalf of Cardino’s mom, Rose, who did not want to be interviewed at this time.

“Mom is undone. She is absolutely undone,” Weber said of how the Cardino family has been holding up. “She communicated to me that she doesn’t know how to live a life without her son. He was living at home, and she’s not functional.”

Olathe Police said Saturday morning just before 4 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in Black Bob Park.

Officers found Cardino in the north end of the park. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Weber said Cardino’s mom wants to leave this message for young boys and men watching: make right choices and surround yourself with good, uplifting people.

“Because as sweet as Marco is or was and is the character that he had, his gentle and kind and compassionate character, he was going with the wrong crowd and he died,” Weber said. “And the young people die because they’re in the wrong crowd. And they can choose not to do that.”

“Her heart is just totally broken and her main concern is that no other mother should ever have to feel what she’s feeling,” Weber said.

Officers have four juveniles in custody in connection with this case. No formal charges have been filed.

KCTV 5

Six teens charged with first-degree murder in Black Bob Park fatal shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against six juveniles. A spokesperson with the office said four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marco Cardino. All of the teen suspects are from Olathe.
