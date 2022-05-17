ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yankees beat Orioles 6-2 to extend AL East lead to 5 1/2

By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkSwa_0fgOO2Eh00

Jose Trevino gave the New York Yankees one of the few things they've been lacking lately — some power from the catcher position.

Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the surging Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Monday night.

Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings for New York.

The Yankees traded power-hitting catcher Gary Sánchez to Minnesota in the offseason, and both Trevino and Kyle Higashioka have improved the defense but are slugging under .300. Trevino had a couple hits Monday, though, including his big home run.

“That was awesome. It was a big spot for us right there,” teammate Josh Donaldson said. “He's been having some good at-bats. Obviously, he does a great job behind the plate and he did that again today.”

Donaldson — who came over in the trade for Sánchez — and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history. Only the 1939 and 1928 teams, at 28-7, were better at this point.

Anthony Santander homered twice for Baltimore's only runs, but the Orioles managed only one other hit in the game.

Kyle Bradish (1-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in his fourth career start. He walked three and struck out six.

“Maybe he was overamped early," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "I didn’t think his command was as good as it had been.”

The Yankees left the bases loaded in the first, then Baltimore squandered a chance to take the lead after Joey Gallo misplayed Cedric Mullins' flyball in left field for a three-base error. After a walk to Trey Mancini, the Orioles had men on first and third with nobody out, but Mancini was doubled off first when second baseman Gleyber Torres made a diving catch on Santander's soft liner.

“Play of the game early,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I just saw the ball getting blooped into what I thought was over Rizzo's head into right field on the 18th pitch of the inning with no outs, and I'm going, ‘Oh, no.’ Out of nowhere, Gleyber comes in and turns it into a double play."

New York took a 1-0 lead in the third on Giancarlo Stanton's RBI double. With two on in the fourth, Trevino's fly to right hit the pole.

Donaldson had three hits and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 games.

New York's starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in 33 of 35 starts this season.

Santander homered from the left side of the plate off Severino (3-0) in the fourth, then from the right side off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Rizzo, Stanton and Aaron Judge — who had the night off — are the first trio of Yankees hitters to reach double digits in home runs by the team's 35th game. New York hit back-to-back homers for the fourth time, all involving Rizzo.

OUT IN FRONT

The Yankees extended their advantage atop the AL East to 5 1/2 games over Tampa Bay. That matches the crosstown Mets for baseball's largest division lead.

NOT A BIG FAN

Boone said the new wall in left field at Camden Yards — which is higher and farther back — takes away at least some of the ballpark's charm. The previous wall put fans a little closer to the action.

“I don't think it's any secret or in my opinion that it's one of the most beautiful parks in the league, and it still is," Boone said. "To me, that makes it a little less.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays (hand) missed a fourth straight game. SS Jorge Mateo (left shoulder, chest) was out as well.

UP NEXT

Jameson Taillon (3-1) takes the mound for New York on Tuesday night against Spenser Watkins (0-1) of the Orioles. Both pitchers will be on five days' rest.

———

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy