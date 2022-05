MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A project in downtown Madison is aiming to turn an often-overlooked public space into something more welcoming. Crowley Station Community Garden is essentially a giant concrete slab owned by Madison Water Utility. The site sits near the intersection of Wilson Street and John Nolen Drive – prime real estate just off the capitol square. There are a few planters, wooden benches, and some old metal tables and chairs on the site. Other than that, the site sits pretty much empty.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO