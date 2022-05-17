Anna May Hill Rudolph – Bentleyville

Lawrence “Larry” Wilson, 88, of Port Vue, died May 16, 2022, at UPMC McKeesport. Born Sept. 19, 1933, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late James and Ellen Cruden Wilson and the most loving husband of Emogene Uhlir Wilson for over 68 years. Larry retired from General Motors Fisher Body Plant in West Mifflin. He was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, and member of various church Catholic choirs for over the years. Larry was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He was the former president of the Port Vue Ambulance Service and member of American Legion Post 447. Larry was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved being with family and friends. It was a staple at family gatherings to get your photo taken by “Larry the family photographer.” Larry also enjoyed making plastic canvas crafts for his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Emogene, Larry is survived by his children, Timothy (Sandy) Wilson of Port Vue, Laurie (Martin) Cornelissen of Elizabeth Township, Stephen (Debbie) Wilson of Elizabeth Township, John Wilson of Port Vue, and Teresa (Dan) LaRoche of Port Vue; grandchildren, Ian, Deanna, Adam (Rachel), Kimberly (Ryan), Holli (Jeff), Joshua, Amy (Jessica), Katie (Chalmers) and Jake; great-grandchildren, Logan, Nathan, Scarlett, Saylor, Parker, Lincoln, Kenzie, Ayla, Tessa, Zyra and Eli; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, James, Patrick, Mary and an infant sister, Anna. Family and friends will be received at WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Patrick Church. Committal service will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Port Vue. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.willigfuneralcremationservices.com. Supervisor, Charles Danforth.
